Igbo is a major factor in Lagos’ development — Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for governor in Lagos State, has stated that the Igbo people in the state deserve respect and protection for their enormous contribution to the state’s development.

Adediran made the comment on Sunday at a town hall meeting with an Igbo group, Ndigbo Na Lagos Bu Otu, in Surulere, alongside his running mate, Funke Akindele, and other PDP leaders.

“I never forget to express our gratitude to our Igbo brothers and sisters in Lagos whenever I have the chance to speak with them.

“Excellent admiration for Lagosians who recognize that the Igbo community as a whole has made significant contributions to our development in the state of Lagos.

“Your investments in our important marketplaces at Aspanda, Ladipo, Trade Fair, Alaba International Market, and every market with a significant Igbo population greatly contribute to Lagos’ current position as the richest state in Nigeria.

“It is the responsibility of every sane owner of Lagos to safeguard and respect people who have come to contribute to the city’s prosperity, but regrettably, that is not the situation in Lagos right now,” he added.

Adediran claims that if elected, he would safeguard Igbos and other ethnic nations and foster a climate that would be favorable to the growth of their enterprises.

He declared he would put an end to all forms of intimidation, exploitation, and harassment in the state.

Adediran, who declared his confidence in winning the March 11 governorship election, urged the populace to turn out in large numbers without worrying about being coerced into supporting him.

You have no issues with me. I’ll keep fighting for you, he declared.

Akindele also praised Igbos for recognizing and supporting the PDP candidate.

Akindele encouraged the group to work harder and persuade people in their vicinity to vote for Adediran while expressing her confidence that the PDP will win the election.

“Jandor is a guy of action; the state will change with him in that position as governor.

“Lagos is for you, whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, or from another tribe. We’re prepared to implement that adjustment. We won’t let you down, Akindele assured.

She urged the NdIgbo to cast their ballots, guard against any tampering, and turn out in large numbers.

Chief Ernest Chukwujekwu (Nkenke enyi), the group’s president, referred to Adediran as their own brother in his remarks because he had been supporting NdIgbo in the state.

“Some of us supported Peter Obi in the presidential election on February 25 because we were aware of his qualifications, but that is no longer the case.

“For now, Lagos needs another capable hand. We require a helping hand that can assist our enterprises.

“A lot of us are struggling right now as a result of issues at our workplaces. We have decided to stand by Jandor, our brother,” said Chukwujekwu.