Ignore old videos in circulation, we remain committed to exemplary service – Nigeria High Commission in London 

The Nigeria High Commission in London has asked Nigerians and global members of the public to disregard some old videos in circulation on social media, saying they are events of the past.

A caveat issued on Wednesday from the Office of the High Commissioner said the videos, photographs and stories, currently being circulated as fresh events, were those of events that transpired before December 2019.

The statement described the misinformation as propaganda targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria.

It noted that the High Commission in London remains committed to exemplary service, stressing that the Commission presently enjoys peace, tranquility and harmony.

It also enjoys unprecedented cooperation of the Nigerian Diasporan Community in the United Kingdom, particularly on consular services and bilateral relations, the statement stressed.

“The attention of the Nigeria High Commission has been drawn to the existence of various propaganda in the media, targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria. Videos, photographs, and stories of events that transpired before December 2019 are currently being circulated as current events.

“We hereby seize this opportunity to inform members of the public to disregard such videos, photographs, and stories of the past.

“The Nigeria High Commission, London currently enjoys peace, tranquillity, and harmony. We also enjoy unprecedented cooperation of the Nigerian Diasporan Community in the United Kingdom, particularly on consular services and bilateral relations.

“We are also committed to our responsibility of delivering efficient services to both Nigerian residents in the UK and Nigerian visitors to the United Kingdom, diligently and relentlessly.

“The Nigeria High Commission, London also remains committed to exemplary service,” the statement reads in full.