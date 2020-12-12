IGP deploys additional forces to Katsina over abduction of students

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, has ordered the deployment of additional forces to Katsina to assist in rescue operations, following the abduction of students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

The gunmen has attacked the school on Friday night, and shot a security officer on the premises, while some students were said to have been abducted.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Frank Mba, force public relations officer, operatives from the police tactical squad and the intelligence bureau have been deployed to Katsina.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara and its environs in Katsina State,” the statement reads.

“The deployment is sequel to the unfortunate attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by heavily armed men on 11th December, 2020 which left some of the students missing.

“The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command.

“They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators and bringing them to book.”

According to Mba, who confirmed the shooting of the policeman, one of the attackers was killed, while the officer sustained injuries.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements around educational institutions in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Saturday, said armed forces have located the hideout of the gunmen and rescue operations are ongoing.