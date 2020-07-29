IGP recalls key police officers attached to EFCC

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has recalled some officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

About 20 zonal and sectional heads were affected by the recall. They have been asked to report to force headquarters in Abuja, from where they are expected to be given new assignments.

Although some of the officers have spent a number of years at the EFCC, the police hierarchy wants to rid the agency of those suspected to have close ties to Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman.

Adamu had ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to Magu shortly after the probe into the EFCC began. Also, 12 directors at the commission have been suspended indefinitely.

Some of them had handled the investigation of corruption allegations against Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, who is playing a key role in the EFCC probe.

The commission’s secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, is also on indefinite suspension.

Mohammed Umar, the director of operations, now acts as the chairman.