IGP tackles retired general, says ‘I’m in firm control of the police’

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has tackled a retired major general of the Nigerian Army, who accused him of not being in control of the police.

While featuring on a Channels Television programme last week, Garba Wahab had reportedly said: “rather than improving the improvement (sic), the IGP is sitting down there with all the paraphernalia of office deprived of actually having control of police.”

But reacting via a statement on Monday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, quoted the IGP as saying the former army officer was “clearly wrong” as he spoke on issues “outside his area of core competence.”

“The Force wishes to categorically state that the Rtd Major General is wrong in his assertion as IGP Adamu is firmly in control of the administration and operation of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read.\

“It notes that the comments by Rtd Major General Garba Wahab shows that he spoke purely out of ignorance and from a jackboot mentality that lacks proper understanding of democratic policing culture, rooted in the Rule of Law.”

The statement further described the IGP as “a global policing icon” who, since assuming office, “has shown sterling qualities in what the operational/administrative command and control of the Force should be.”

“This is exemplified in the various reform policies being implemented to reposition the Force for greater efficiency, uphold the rule of law in policing actions and drive a citizen-centred policing approach,” he said.

“It is to the credit of his robust leadership style that even in the face of the recent violence occasioned by the ENDSARS protest and provocative attacks on Police personnel and assets, the officers under his command exercised maximum restraint and stayed calm, professional and committed to maintaining law and order in the country.”