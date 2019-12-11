Ihedioha, Ganduje win awards at NIDA for impactful investments in infrastructure

The Governor of Imo State Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, (CON) and his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have been recognized for their pragmatic approach, impactful investments and stellar performances in the infrastructure development of their states.

Governor Ihedioha was adjudged the Best Governor in Innovative Infrastructure Solutions while Governor Ganduje took home the Best Infrastructure Governor of the Year (North West)

The recognition came at the 2019 Nigerian Infrastructural Development Awards (NIDA) which held at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

The organizers of the Award and publishers of the Infrastructure Development Magazine explained that the two state Governors excelled in their pragmatic approach to solving infrastructure deficits in their home states with creative funding models that have boosted businesses and aided improved standard of living of their people.

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is reputed for coming up with the most ambitious infrastructural reconstruction projects ever witnessed since after the civil war. Specifically, among others, works have commenced on 14 critical roads across the State Capital and the three Federal roads that leads to Orlu, Okigwe and Obowu. The State also flagged off a massive rural roads construction projects of 380.7 kilometers across the 27 local governments of the State valued at a total of N13.5 billion.

Currently, the State is working with a global consulting firm – the CSPS Transcom to put together an integrated investment plan designed to transform the State into one of the top three most developed state economies in Nigeria by 2025.

Governor Ihedioha, a technocrat, innovator and administrator came up with the Imo Growth and Strategic Development Agenda plan (G-SDP), a two-stage development horizon of a 5-year Economic blueprint conceived by the Transition Technical Committee provides the roadmap for the overall economic growth and development of the State which include, among other things, the delivery of 381km rural access road projects, restoration of an improved Owerri masterplan, restoration of water supply in Owerri metropolis, roll out of a State health Insurance scheme as well as the reactivation of four technical education institutions in the State. Others include an economic growth and Strategic development with emphasis on human capital development, Agriculture and food security, infrastructure, industrialization and job creation as well as security and environment.

The State has made remarkable progress towards the restoration of electricity supply to some areas of the State where it was non-existent for many years. 79 failed transformers across the State have been replaced and electricity supply restored to Inyishi Aluminium Extrusion Company and its environs as well as the completion of Oguta 33kv line electricity project.

Water supply which has been lacking for many years in the State has been restored with the revitalisation of the Otammiri Water supply.

Without doubt the administration of Governor Ganduje has recorded remarkable achievements in infrastructural development. The government (re)constructed over 20 metropolitan and rural roads in areas like Yusuf, Bompai, Kwaranga, Dakata Bella, Kings Garden Tudun Murtala, Burumburum Siyasa, and Kibbiya Rano and the Murtala Mohammed flyover bridge that is expected to help ease traffic congestion in the area. The administration has also delivered the Gadon Kaya Underpass and Five Kilometre Roads in the 44 Local Governments and the largest underpass bridge in Northern Nigeria at Madobi Road in Kumbotso Local Government area of the State.

In the Health sector, the State Government has spent N2billion on drugs and medical equipment for patients and hospitals to address health challenges in the state. The administration also purchased 153 tricycle ambulances for transporting pregnant women to hospitals to ensure their safe delivery.

Perhaps the most ambitious of them all is the Kanawa Economic City which when completed will provide over half a million jobs to the people of Kano State and beyond, and is expected to provide over 10 thousand retail shops, 160 warehouses; a standard shopping mall, an international conference centre, a World trade centre, light factories, a motel and hotel, banks, clinic, among other facilities that will be made available in this world class international market the 1st of its kind in West Africa.

The administration has done well in the area of education by completing all capital projects at Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, with emphasis on the completion of the construction of lecture halls and laboratories to meet the accreditation requirements of the university, Rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools classroom blocks, building of libraries, sinking of boreholes, provision of over 15,000 pupils’ furniture and instructional materials etc.

The state rehabilitated 490 blocks consisting of 981 classrooms, one block of two classrooms, and provided 7,915 3-seater desks and various instructional materials. It constructed 348 new classrooms including provision of 6,960 sets of equipment across the State.