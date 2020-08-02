Ikpeazu fires transport commissioner, suspends chairmen

Abia State Commissioner of Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo, has been sacked, according to a statement titled ‘Government special announcement’ by Chief of Staff to the Governor Dr. Anthony Agbazuere on Sunday.

It added that the Transition Committee Chairmen for Aba North Victor Ubani; Aba South Cherechi Wogu and Ibe Local Government Areas, Umunnoechi Mathew were also suspended.

Also, the General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, Bright Ikeokwu, was sacked.

The statement read, “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D. has approved the immediate suspension of the following:

“The General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba North Local Government Area.

“The Governor has also relieved the Commissioner of Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohammuo of his appointment as Honourable Commissioner and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi LGA, Engr. Mathew Ibe has equally been relieved of his appointment.

The Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has also approved the appointment of the following as Commissioner Nominees – Tony Nwanmuo, Godswill Nwonoruo.

“The Governor has also approved the appointment of Ezechikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi Local Government Area.

“The Deputy Chairmen of the affected Local Government Areas are to take over and together with their Heads of Service immediately set up a taskforce to check environmental indiscipline and other vices.