I’ll contest on APC platform – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday, insisted that he will be seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. He said this while addressing members of the Obaseki Mandate Group, FCT.

According to him, several of his supporters had expressed interest in paying for his expression of interest and nomination forms on any platform he chooses but that he had made up his mind to stick to the platform which brought him into office to serve the Edo people which is the All Progressives Congress.

He was humbled by the kind gesture of Edo sons and daughters who put money together to pay for his forms. The Governor said he was in politics to change the narrative about politics being a dirty game.

He urged the people of the state to ensure that only those who had a track record of public service were given the opportunity to lead…