I’ll reclaim my stolen mandate in 2022 poll, says Fayose’s ex-deputy

A former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has announced his intention to contest in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Olusola, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election in the state, said he would retrieve his mandate in 2022.

Speaking in his Ikere Ekiti country home, on Monday, Olusola alleged that “federal might” foisted Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress on Ekiti people in 2018.

Olusola said “Ekiti people, based on their harrowing experience in the hands of the APC government, will defend their votes in 2022. All hands will be on deck to prevent a repeat of the massive rigging that characterised the 2018 election.

“By the grace of God, I have intimated our leaders of my intention to contest when the window of opportunity opens again. I will run on the records of the achievements of the last PDP government which I was part of, my experience in politics and my vision for Ekiti State.

“You all knew what happened in 2018, the Federal Government’s security agencies came to intimidate us and they attacked virtually everyone. The then governor, Fayose, was attacked; my family members and I were attacked. They created fear in the hearts of people.”

However, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, dismissed Olusola’s allegations, saying, “Nobody gave him any mandate.

“He is only ignorant of the electoral process. The 2018 election was free, fair and credible and Dr Kayode Fayemi won squarely.”