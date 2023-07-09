I’ll sack any appointee that misuses power, says Otu

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, says he will not hesitate to sack any appointee in his administration who misuses power and uses it to oppress people.

Governor Otu who spoke during a government-organised inter-denominational solemn Assembly with the theme “Heal our Land, Oh Lord!” on Saturday emphasised that power is for service.

He acknowledged the sacrifice of his wife Rev. Mrs. Eyoawan Otu in driving the idea of the solemn assembly adding that the theme was apt because there is so much work to do and he is committed to deliver on his ‘people first agenda’.

“However, it is also important that the state is dedicated to God.” Governor Otu said.

Clerics at the event offered prayers for the state, the local government, the legislature, and the judiciary as well as Nigeria and the President.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian CAN in Cross River State, Rev. Takis Caifas prayed specifically for the governor and his family.

Founder of the Christian Central Chapel International, Bishop Emma Isong ministered at the assembly and took his sermon from the 2nd Chronicles 7, verse 14.

He urged the people to seek the face of God as the governor had done, adding that the governor needs the support of all for the state to move forward.