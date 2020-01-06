I’m an APC member, says PDP governor

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, who was twice elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this when he received some “stakeholders” from Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of the state during the weekend.

He asked some aggrieved PDP members to forget about their “planned defection” to the APC where he said he also belongs.

He told them to stop running “from here to here” as this could amount to anti-party activities, adding that he is the only one who can engage in such and “nothing will happen”.

“Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“E no make sense. If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.”

Umahi, who is serving his second term under the PDP, is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has at various times said his membership of the PDP will not affect his relationship with Buhari, and had once threatened to sack any aide who insults the president.

In the buildup to the presidential election, he reportedly mobilised crowd for Buhari during his campaign in Ebonyi.