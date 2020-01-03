I’m not disturbed by Mbaka’s New Year prophecy – Ihedioha

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has said he is unperturbed about the New Year prophecy of the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The Catholic priest had prophesied that the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate at the March 9, 2019, governorship election in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would become the governor of the state this year.

The cleric had said, “I don’t know the manner the revelation will manifest but no prophecy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, Hope. Hope in Imo State. Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him to spiritually, take over. How? I do not know.”

But the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Felix Ebiliekwe, said in Owerri, Imo State capital on Thursday, dismissed Mbaka’s prophecy.

The information commissioner said neither the governor nor his (governor’s) aides and appointees were disturbed by the cleric’s prophecy.

Ebilikwe said apart from the fact that Uzodinma, coming a distant fourth at the polls, his petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal and his appeal at the Court of Appeal against the declaration of Ihedioha, as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission, were “summarily dismissed.”

He expressed optimism that the Apex Court would equally dismiss Uzodinma’s appeal before it, hence there was no room for fresh evidences and prayers in the appeal.

Ebilikwe advised Mbaka to face his spiritual calling and leave politics alone.

The commissioner said, “The governor is not disturbed. The government and people of Imo State are not disturbed. Imo has been liberated and the governor is busy at a very fast pace rebuilding the state.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma’s petition at the court of first instance, the Elections Petitions Tribunal was dismissed. His appeal at the Court of Appeal was thrown out for lacking in merit.

“The Supreme Court will equally do the same because there will not be any fresh evidences to be filed.

“I will suggest to Revd. Fr. Mbaka to face his spiritual calling and leave politics alone; Imo is in safe hands.

“The things the governor has been able to do in seven months have shown and is very clear to the blind that Imo is being rebuilt. The governor is not disturbed by the priest’s prophecy.”