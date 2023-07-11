I’m not incapacitated, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he is not in “a state of extreme incapacity” despite seeking medical leave abroad.

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the governor of Ondo state, who we understand has been hospitalised oversea. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” he was quoted to have said on Tuesday.

But in a swift reaction, Mr Akeredolu said he was not incapacitated even though he had been seeking medical treatment abroad for more than one month.

The governor, who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said he would resume duty after his doctor certify him as fully fit.

“Mr Governor is NOT incapacitated, he will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday (Tuesday),” she said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Akeredolu had written the lawmakers of the State House of Assembly to extend his medical leave and asked that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to continue to act on his behalf.

The letter came after the governor assured the residents of the state that he was in high spirits and had faith in the expertise of his doctors, who had advised him to take more rest.

Akeredolu had embarked on medical leave on June 6, 2023, and was expected to return on July 6.

His ill health has continue to generate anxiety.

The governor was seen briefly in public shortly after he returned to the state from his initial 15 working days of annual leave on May 1, 2023