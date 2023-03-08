I’m still devoted to seeing more women in positions of power – Obi

In the recently finished elections, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, reaffirmed his commitment to a broad participation of women in governance, stating that women play very important roles in nation-building and must be given a fair opportunity to engage at high levels of administration, governance, and leadership.

In his speech, Obi pledged to observe International Women’s Day in 2023.

He added that the International Women’s Day event gives people all over the world a chance to recognize and honor the contributions and accomplishments of women to society’s social, economic, and political spheres.

The former governor of Anambra State noted that success in life, governance, and leadership is not gender-specific and is available to both men and women. She also noted that women have continued to achieve in numerous professions, even at the global level.

He asserts that Nigerian women have become well-known around the world for their contributions to society.

Obi promoted the idea that women should have adequate economic empowerment, including access to quality education, appropriate health care, and poverty alleviation, so that they may make greater contributions to the growth and development of society.

“Unfortunately, the number of girls attending school has remained low in many areas of the nation, with more than 60% of Nigeria’s out-of-school youngsters being female.

“We must, therefore, ensure better access to inexpensive and qualitative education for women in our society, to empower them to live more productive lives and play more significant roles in nation-building,” Obi observed.

He added that women are more likely to be truthful, fair, and just in the performance of their duties as public officeholders in a country like Nigeria, which is fighting entrenched corrupt practices at many levels of administration.

He expressed gratitude to all the women who had contributed in various ways to the Obidient movement and told everyone that he would never give up on reclaiming the mandate that the people had granted him.