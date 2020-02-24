I’m unfazed about gang-up in APC – Akeredolu

Following the plan by the Unity Forum of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress to pick a consensus governorship aspirant in the group to tackle Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming primary of the party, the governor has said he is not perturbed by the alleged gang up.

The senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Ajayi Boroffice, and another APC aspirant, Chief Bukola Adetula, who are members of the group, had earlier said the Unity Group would present the candidate that would represent the party in the governorship election in October.

Akeredolu, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, on Sunday, said he was not a desperate politician and would not be threatened by any gang up in respect of the 2020 governorship race.

He stated that his belief in the sanctity of the people’s backing remained unshaken.

He also alleged that there were some leaders in the party who had made huge investment to destroy the party and stem the pace of development in state but their investment appeared to have yielded no positive results.

The governor said, “Our initial perception of the pernicious outburst of the senator (Boroffice) was to ignore him because such was misguided. At best, empathy was most desirable for a man whose lust for excessive mischief has severally spurred him to paths of perfidy against his South-West kinsmen.

“However, the public, especially all lovers of our dear party, the APC, deserve to know that the vituperations of Senator Boroffice are fallouts of deflated ego.

“Just as the government of Ondo State led by Governor Akeredolu believes in the right of all qualified persons to aspire to be governor, it is perhaps, untoward on the part of supposed leaders to be unrestrained in the pursuit of their ambitions.”