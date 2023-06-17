IMF backs CBN’s exchange rate unification policy

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
Dollar and Naira
Dollar and Naira

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday gave its backing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) exchange rate unification policy.

The policy, which collapsed all exchange rates  into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, allows market forces to determine exchange rate.

The IMF said it stands by and supports the implementation of the policy.

In a statement, IMF Resident Representative, Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said: “The Fund greatly welcomes the authorities’ decision to introduce a unified market-reflective exchange rate regime in line with our long-standing recommendations. We stand ready to support the new administration in its implementation of FX reforms.”

With the policy, all applications for medicals, school fees, Business Travel Allowance/Personal Travel Allowance, and SMEs would continue to be processed through the I&E window.

A circular to authorised dealers signed by CBN Director, Financial Markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, said all exchange rate segmentation are abolished with immediate effect.

She said the operational changes to the foreign exchange market also include the re-introduction of the “Willing Buyer, Willing Seller” model at the I&E Window.

“Operations in this window shall be guided by the extant circular on the establishment of the window, dated 21 April 2017 and referenced FMD/DIR/CIR/GEN/08/007. All eligible transactions are permitted to access foreign exchange at this window,” she said.

Previous articleEFCC detains AMCON official over N120bn fraud in Arik Air
Next articleReleasing Nnamdi Kanu would be rewarding criminality- Asari Dokubo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.