Immigration releases passport of #EndSARS activist

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has finally released the passport of Modupe Odele, a legal practitioner and member of the Feminist Coalition.

The Feminist Coalition raised about N147 million during the cause of promoting the #EndSARS protest.

Odele’s passport was seized by NIS on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on her way to Maldives, to celebrate her birthday.

Sunday James, NIS spokesman, had said Odele’s passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment and not because of her involvement in the #EndSARS protest.

In a tweet on Monday, the activist confirmed the release of her passport, saying she was told that she can travel whenever she wishes.

“Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern.”

The lawyer, who was actively involved in the #EndSARS campaign, offered legal aid to persons who were arrested during the demonstration.