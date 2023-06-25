Imo guber: Court reaffirms Ikechukwu Ukaegbu as LP candidate

A federal high court in Bayelsa has affirmed Ikechukwu Ukaegbu as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state, for the forthcoming off-cycle election.

The election is slated to hold on November 11.

Delivering ruling on Friday, Emma Akko, the presiding judge, said Ukaegbu also known as Ikenga, is the rightful candidate having won the gubernatorial ticket in the primaries conducted by the Lamidi Apapa constituted electoral panel in the state on April 16.

Akko said the primaries conducted by the Julius Abure-led faction of the LP in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states were unlawful and and illegal.

He added that the primaries were conducted at the time Abure was restrained by a court from parading himself as the party national chairman.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately upload names of candidates who emerged through “valid primaries” conducted in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

Nze Akujobi, Imo state chairman of the LP, hailed the court’s judgement and described it as a true reflection of the will of the party.

He congratulated Ukaegbu and expressed confidence in his ability and the party to win the forthcoming guber election.