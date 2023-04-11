Imo Guber: PDP holds primary tomorrow, LP on Saturday

The Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced that its governorship primary will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Collins Opuozor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

Just as the State Leadership of the Labour Party, LP, under Festus Onyekwulisi, on Tuesday, announced that the LP, governorship primary will take place this week Saturday.

According to PDP, “The 2023 Imo State Governorship Primary Election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which holds follow shows:

“Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Venue: Imo PDP Secretariat, 98 Okigwe Road, Owerri, Time: 9 am.”

For the LP, the preparation said: “Dear party faithful, be notified that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the f Labour Party has postponed the Ward Congress and Gubernatorial Primary Election scheduled to be held on April 11 and 13, 2023 respectively.”

“The new dates are fixed for the 13th and 15th of April 2023, respectively. While we regret the inconvenience the development will cause, be informed that arrangements we have made as regards the congress and election remain unchanged,” LP said.