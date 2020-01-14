Imo: How Mbaka prophesied victory of Uzodinma

On Tuesday, the supreme court announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo state.

That announcement came as a surprise to many Nigerians, but what is more surprising? It had come as a prophecy about two weeks ago.

While speaking at his recent church programme, Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu diocese, had said that the APC administration will return to Imo having been sacked during the governorship election in 2019.

Uzodinma had lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was announced winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But during the programme held on January 1, Mbaka said Uzodinma’s return will be among the things that will shock Nigerians in 2020.

He had said: “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo state!”

He had also said the people of Imo have suffered but “God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.”

According to him, God is “coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

“Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know.”

There were different reactions to Mbaka’s prophecy while Ihedioha said he was not perturbed.

But responding to the outrage over the prophecy during a service on the first Sunday of the year, Mbaka said those attacking him were ignorant of the spirit’s directive.

He told Ihedioha to be prepared to leave office, saying a new hope, with a new flag will take over the government of Imo.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting Pearl before swine, the Holy Spirit has said it, and that is final. I don’t know how it will happen but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state,” he had said.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in tribunal and at the Appeal court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha! What we are doing in adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is Holy Spirit, once he reveals it, we say it.

“Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma.”