Why Imo PDP chairman resigns, quits party

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned his position. Ezekwem also resigned as a member of the PDP in the state.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated January 25 addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus.

The two-paragraph letter read, “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party vis-à-vis my present standing as the state chairman of the PDP in Imo State and after due consultation with my family, and with the approval of my supporters, I hereby tender my resignation as the PDP chairman, Imo State, also as a member of the party in my ward in the Okigwe LGA which has been duly communicated to the ward chairman.

“I thank the teeming population of the PDP in Imo State who thoughtfully elected me as their state chairman. I sincerely regret all the inconveniences the party faced. I thank party members for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

Speculations are rife in the state that Ezekwem resigned in order to join the All Progressives Congress.

Others said he resigned in order to safeguard his job as the board chairman of state government-owned Heartland FC of Owerri.