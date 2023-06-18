Imo PDP Executives resign

By
Felix Aikhojie
-
0
Samuel Anyanwu.
Samuel Anyanwu.

The Imo state chapter of executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday resigned their various positions from the PDP, leadership.

The state Publicity Secretary of the, PDP, Collins Opuozor, alongside other leaders of the party, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

They alleged that their resignation was as a result of alleged Act of violence, intimidation, attempt to harm executive members of the Imo PDP, by the loyalists to the Imo state PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu.

Details later:

Previous article‘Disclose pensions paid to you as ex-governors’, SERAP tells Akpabio, others in 10th Senate
Next articleMarcus Rashford to become Man Utd’s highest paid player

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.