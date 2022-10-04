Improve public schools, old students tell govt on Independence Day

This is as the Director for Citizens Right, Lagos State, Ministry of Justice, Tutu Oshinusi, while delivering her paper on ‘Child Protection Act/Right,’ at the same event, admonished pupils to take education as their fundamental right, and called on parents and guardians to ensure the right of education of their children and wards are protected, respected and given to them.

President, IPS-OSA, Tayo Gbajabiamila-Olamona, stressed that the education of every child was fundamental to building a strong, vibrant and great nation and called on the government to assist in improving its standard.

She said the formation of the old students’ associations only became imperative to assist the government by giving back to alma maters to boost and help reinstate the virtue of excellence in schools.

She said: “For instance, we have decided to come together to get Ireti back to its old glory of excellence, progress and success by upgrading it from the present state.

“This is because a lot of public schools are going down and if as alumni of the school, we allow it to deteriorate, surely, we will pay for it later; hence, we have come together to give back.”

Gbajabiamila-Olamona described education as the key to a vibrant and growing nation, stressing that government has a major part to play in ensuring a good standard of education in public schools.

She recalled the glorious days, saying: “Our parents, at that time, did not have to break the bank to pay school fees and we also got quality education and won in competitions with private schools.

“Government should take decisive steps towards improving the standard of education so that people do not start looking for money to send their children to private schools.

“Children are future leaders of this great nation and if the right education is not given to them, it will affect the economy of this nation adversely. Improvement in standards must be cut across all levels to make Nigerian children measure up to modern standards in other climes. A good education is the responsibility of government; they have a part to play to ensure the system works well.”

She also recalled that discipline, punctuality, honesty, dedication, hard work and consistency were the hallmarks of education in those days, which had moulded the adults of today.

The president, who advised members of the alumni association to work together towards molding meaningful and positive changes in the school, said the association, under her watch, would ensure the improvement and upgrade of facilities in the school.

Similarly, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Olatunji Olowolafe, said education is fundamental to human existence in modern society, stressing that the role of primary school education was key.

He said the association would ensure the contribution of her quota to the development of society including the primary school.

Olowolafe described the school as the best in West Africa that had produced educated professionals with knowledge and capacity to develop the nation, including the school, urging the government to give enough allocation to schools, assist in the rehabilitation of structures and engage more qualified teachers.

Other events to mark the event included a quiz competition among pupils, cultural displays, and prizes given, among others.