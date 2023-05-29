Inauguration: Senate congratulates Tinubu, tasks his govt

The 9th Senate has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Alhaji Kashim Shetima, for scaling the hurdles of the general elections and now destined to be sworn as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Senate also congratulated all Nigerians who participated in the electioneering process, whether as voters, policy makers, umpires, politicians, commentators, or legislators.

In the statement of the Senate handed over by its spokesman, Dr Ajibola Basiru, the Senate said that while it rejoiced with Tinubu, it was not oblivious of the arduous tasks of

state before the incoming administration.

“We are rejoicing with your Excellency and we pray it will be your Excellency that God will use to move this nation to where it should be among the comity of nations and take the nation to greater heights in all spheres.

“Nigerians will hold your Excellency responsible to your promises of food security, power generation and supply, massive job creation and youth employment, among the myriads of needs confronting our nation.

“Nigerians will not be bothered about ethnicity, religiosity, or any other sentimental colouration, of any kind, if they see genuine hope of transformation.

“Nigerians are hungry and crying, as never before for hope, and we pray, they may see hope in your slogan: Renewed hope.”

The Senate stated further: “While commending you to the hands of the Almighty God, we also say you should take heed in your appointments so that you can put in place those who will key into your set out agenda and work for Nigerians”.

Appointments, the Senate counselled must be based on justice, merit, competence, and balancing by all means.

The Senate which also congratulated all elected representatives of the people at all levels be it as governors, senators, representatives at national or at state levels, encouraged them to cooperate with the President-elect, and play their parts well.

The Senate particularly congratulates the incoming Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and wife of the incoming President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who are both active contributors to the success of the 9th Senate.

Nigerians will not now quickly forget the predictable budget circle, the deep off-shore and inland basin production sharing contracts, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Police Act, Petroleum Industry Act, Electoral Act and 16 amendments to the Nigerian Constitution assented to by the president among 104 other bills passed into law that emerged from the 9th Senate.

The Senate therefore urged senators in the 10th Assembly to work hand in hand with the incoming president to make Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.