Independence: Police warn Oduduwa Republic agitators against procession

The Police have warned those agitating for the proposed Oduduwa Republic not to embark on any procession on October 1 or any other time.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South-West, Leye Oyebade, gave the warning in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He said such procession could trigger a crisis, especially at this time when the nation was celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Oyebade said there would be police patrol in the entire South-West states on Thursday, saying the police would ensure that the peace being enjoyed in the region was not disrupted by anybody or group of persons.

The DIG said the warning was from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He said, “Our parents should not allow their children to be used for any unwarranted procession. We are to guide all key and vulnerable points. This is the independence of our nation and we are not supposed to be fighting.

“Our men will be out on patrol. On no account should anybody come out to disrupt the peace we are enjoying. The police will make sure that nobody is allowed to cause crisis here.

“To those who have been making inflammatory statements, those that we have warned, we have their records. Nobody should do anything to destabilise this nation.”

Some groups have been clamouring to stage a rally to demand the Oduduwa Republic on October 1.