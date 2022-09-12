Indian farmer cuts off tongue as sacrifice

An Indian farmer was in a critical condition on Sunday after slicing off his tongue as a sacrificial offering at a Hindu temple, police said.

The 40-year-old’s act of self-mutilation with a pocketknife triggered panic among crowds at the popular temple in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Investigating Officer, Abhilash Tiwari, told AFP the man and his wife performed rituals before he pulled out the knife, severed his tongue and placed it at the temple’s door.

“Our officers posted at the temple rushed him to the hospital with the help of other devotees,” Tiwari said.