INEC: 1.6m PVCs Uncollected In Lagos

On Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that, as of December 29, 2023, 1,693,963 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) had not yet been collected in Lagos State.

The commission divided the uncollected PVCs into 916,961 older cards and 777,002 more recent cards in a tabular summary that was made accessible to journalists.

The paper states that Lagos has received 7,510,491 cards from INEC’s main office, including 940,200 new cards and 6,570,291 old cards.

It further stated that as of December 29, a total of 5,816,528 PVCs—including 1,633,198 new cards and 5,653,330 old cards—had been gathered from the state’s received cards.

Similarly, INEC disclosed that there were 460,643 PVCs (made up of 230,007 old cards from 2011-2019; and 230,636 new cards from 2021 to 2022) that were yet to be collected in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as of Dec. 24.

The breakdown of the uncollected PVCs per area council in the territory showed that Abuja Municipal Area Council still had 286,868 uncollected PVCs as of Dec. 24.

Also, Abaji had 6,598; Bwari -98,071; Gwagwala 38,802; Kuje 11,034, and Kwali 19,270 uncollected cards.