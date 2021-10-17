INEC: Anambra governorship election will be embarrassingly transparent

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Anambra governorship election will be “embarrassingly transparent” as it has put facilities in place to achieve an all-inclusive electoral process.

The election is slated for November 6.

Nwachukwu Orji, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner, spoke on Saturday during a voter education and sensitisation forum for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and women groups.

Orji, who was represented by Samuel Nimen, INEC head of voter education and publicity, said the commission is adequately prepared for the election.

“The electoral materials that got burnt recently in an attack have been replaced. Non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all LGAs and training of officials and ad-hoc staff is ongoing as I speak to you,” he said.

“We have pasted and presented voters’ register to the political parties fielding candidates. We have published the final list of candidates and we have been engaging stakeholders to ensure security at polling units.

“We have increased polling units to 5,720 to increase access to all voters and we are carrying out aggressive voter education and sensitisation, appealing to residents to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“With all facilities in place and with the electronic transmission of results, I tell you that Anambra election will be embarrassingly transparent. This will build confidence in our electoral system.”

Orji urged PWDs to actively participate in all aspects of the electoral process as the commission had made adequate provisions for them.

“PWDs are very important citizens, so we give them special attention by creating an inclusive environment,” he said.

“You need to participate fully in the electoral process because you are all citizens of Nigeria and have the right to vote and be voted for. I assure you that we are doing all we can to ensure your safety.”

Orji urged residents not to feel unconcerned about elections, saying it is an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice.