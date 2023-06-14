Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

INEC chair to testify in Atiku’s petition against Tinubu

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
INEC-chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu
INEC-chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,  Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has been subpoenaed to appear before the Presidential Election Petition Court to testify in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which produced President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner.

At the Tuesday proceedings, counsel for the PDP and Atiku, Chris Uche (SAN), said the INEC Chairman had been subpoenaed to testify on the conduct of the disputed election.

He said the INEC chairman would also tender some sensitive documents during his appearance.

Uche told the five-man panel of the court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani that he made the disclosure, today, Tuesday so that the respondents, especially Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress, would be in the know.

Also at the proceedings, the former Attorney General of Benue state, Alex Ter, testified as the first star witness in Atiku’s petition.

Ter, who was the National Coordinator of the PDP Situation Room during the February 25 presidential election, tendered three different exhibits, which were video clips of Mahmood and INEC’s Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, assuring Nigerians that the presidential election results would be electronically transmitted.

Despite objections from the respondents’ counsel against the admissibility of the documents, Justice Tsammani of the PEPC admitted them after which the video clips were played in the open court.

Also admitted as exhibits by the court were the Guidelines for Election Officers 2022 and the Manual for Election Guidelines 2023.

The witness faulted INEC for not transmitting presidential election results electronically, adding that calculation errors led the electoral body to serious errors.

Further proceedings were adjourned till Wednesday.

Previous articleGov Bello sacks Agric Commissioner, 2 others
Next articleOver 25,000 trafficked Nigerian women, girls trapped in Mali – NAPTIP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Address: 19, Yaya Abatan Street, Opposite Nationwide Filling Station, Ogba, Lagos;
14, Akin Ojowa street, Olambe, Off Akute.

Blackberry PIN: 2B1E7E15

BB Channel: C0017E2CB

Telephone: 07043854302, 08098196757
Contact us: info@newmail-ng.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 Backup Media Limited. -RC.829199