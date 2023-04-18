INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, as the winner of the state governorship election.

Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, declared Fintiri as the winner after the collation of the supplementary election results.

The final results show that Aisha Binani, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored APC 398,788 votes, while Fintiri, the incumbent governor, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 430,861 votes to win the poll.

ADAMAWA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULT

APC 396,788

PDP 430,861

Total number of registered 2,196,566

Accredited voters 876,387

Valid votes 853,819

Rejected votes 15,287

Total votes cast 869,106

