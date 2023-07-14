INEC dismisses LP’s call for Mahmood Yakubu’s sack, says ‘it’s ridiculous’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Labour Party (LP) has no ground to call for the sack of Mahmood Yakubu, its chairman.

The LP in a press conference on Thursday, had asked the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The party said the action should come as a result of final observer group reports on the elections.

Speaking with NAN, Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to INEC chairman, said the “reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous”.

He said INEC accredited local and international election observers under specific rules and regulations, noting that under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission.

“Such reports may or may not include their recommendations. Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe, make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict,” Oyekanmi said.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

“Interestingly, arising from the outcome of the same 2023 general election, the LP has now produced one state governor, eight senators, 35 house of representatives members and 38 members of the state houses of assembly.”

Oyekanmi added that it was strange that a political party in court challenging the outcome of the presidential election could still openly discuss the matter at a news conference, knowing fully that doing so is subjudice.

“The LP is one of the 18 political parties registered and being regulated by INEC in Nigeria,” he said.

“The party will do well by restricting itself to activities permitted under the rules and regulations governing the conduct of political parties.”