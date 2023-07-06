INEC files six-count charge against suspended Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has filed a six-count charge against its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

INEC filed the charges at the high court in Yola, the state capital.

INEC, in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.

The Police had arrested Yunusa-Ari over his actions during Adamawa State governorship election. He was granted administrative bail, then asked to report to the headquarters of the NPF every weekday.

 

