INEC raises alarm over possible election violence in Kogi, Bayelsa

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says warning signs of potential violence in Kogi and Bayelsa is a cause for concern.

Speaking on Friday at the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) meeting organised by the commission, Yakubu said both states are politically violent.

He called on security agencies to ensure adequate response to any form of disruption during the elections.

“There are already warning signals in the two states; both are politically volatile. Elections have been disrupted by violence in the past. Our own risk assessment which will be shared with the security agencies at this meeting has identified some flashpoints.

“We are also concerned that thugs have been mobilised from within and outside the states with the aim of either influencing the elections or disrupting the process on behalf of partisan sponsors. This calls for a robust response before the elections, on election day and during the process of collation and declaration of results.”

In response, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector general of police, said plans have been finalised to deploy 66,241 officers to both states for election d

“We are aware of the security challenges in the two states and we have made adequate provisions in terms of personnel and logistics to tackle any security challenge we might face.

“In Bayelsa, we are deploying 31,041 personnel to cover the election; in Kogi, we are deploying 35,200 personnel. This personnel will cover every terrain in both states; no tout will be allowed to disrupt the election, all those areas will be manned.”

The election in both states is slated to hold on November 16.