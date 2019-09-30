INEC resident commissioner in Taraba is dead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of Baba Yusuf, its resident electoral commissioner in Taraba state.

Rose Anthony, INEC secretary, who made the announcement in a statement on Sunday said Yusuf died on Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

”He will be buried today Sunday 29th September 2019 at 4pm in Maiduguri,” the statement said.

“The Commission will be represented at the funeral by a delegation of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.

“May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”