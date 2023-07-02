Infidelity allegations against Jack-Rich’s wife devilish blackmail, says family

The family of Tein Jack-Rich, former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the public to disregard reports accusing the latter’s wife of infidelity.

Jack-Rich has been alleged to have paid N500m to be given a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet while also allowing Elizabeth, his wife, to have sexual relations with Seyi, the president’s son.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Jack-Rich’s family said the reports are fabricated and sponsored by political “scallywag” to tarnish Elizabeth’s reputation.

”With honour, we appreciate your understanding and for detesting the avalanche of the most injuriously preposterous insult melted on the family by political scallywags,” the statement signed by I.J. Ibiwari on behalf of Jack-Rich’s family reads.

“These bunch of drunks with no employable skills outside political office other than blackmail have decided to form a coalition of political hostage-taking at home and overseas to pursue their 2027 interest.

“These miscreants’ only vision is to promote their likes to stay in public office by any means to continue to feed fat from what we produce as their spend, yet they have no respect for producers and employers of labour.

“Those who understand family as core, detest these type of political charlatans with satanic lifestyle because they have no respect for society with what they say.”

Ibiwari said those behind the allegations are political “desperadoes who want to forcefully enter a house they fought against”.

“Their vice style is attack to enter. Now they want to come inside the house by attacking those who are the builders of the house they once fought,” he said.

“She is brave, intelligent, beautiful and an asset anyone cannot object to acquiring. A beautiful mother to many countless families in her care”.

The family expressed support for Mrs Jack-Rich “in the face of any type of attack or provocation”, adding that she is a “well-groomed Yoruba mother who understands matrimony”.

“Dear Dr Elizabeth, your husband and Nigerians stand with you. In the face of this provocative, baseless, malicious, harmful, and most preposterous allegation with devilish imprint,” the family said.

”You are an icon of societal good. Your good works are unbeatable, not even those drunks can stand near your achievement even with their lots.”