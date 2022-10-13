UNILORIN: MURIC Solicits Support for Egbewole

Professor Wahab Egbewole, the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), resumed office yesterday as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the University. Meanwhile, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has solicited support for the new Vice-Chancellor. According to the group, Egberongbe needs the support of both town and gown to take Unilorin to the next level.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, 13th October 2022 by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads:

“The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Professor Wahab Egbewole, resumed office yesterday as the 12th head of the ivory tower.

“It is on record that until recently, Unilorin enjoyed an uninterrupted academic calendar and programmes as a result of internal industrial harmony. That period of peaceful development was however interrupted when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on strike since February 2022.

“As Nigerians look forward to the resumption of work next week by members of ASUU throughout the federation, we implore lecturers in Unilorin to give the new Vice Chancellor every necessary support that will make his tenure a period of peace and progress in all facets of life in the citadel of learning.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the new Vice Chancellor needs the support of both town and gown to take Unilorin to the next level. We, therefore, appeal to the University Council to actively support the new Vice Chancellor to achieve academic, administrative and infrastructural development in the university.

“We also call on students, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in Ilorin in particular and in Kwara State, in general, to join hands with the new Vice Chancellor for optimal benefits to all.”