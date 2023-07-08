Innoson withdraws scholarship awarded to Mmesoma

Innoson Vehicles has withdrawn the scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme after the Anambra committee of inquiry revealed that her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result was forged.

The panel released its findings on Friday, stating that Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated her scores.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications, Innoson Vehicles, said the company made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings”.

“In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company,” the company said.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Joy.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results. This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship program.

“In line with these principles and in response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters. However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship program and the values it represents.”

Innoson Vehicles said it remains steadfast in its mission to “support deserving students” and invest in the country’s education sector.

The company had earlier said it would withdraw the scholarship if Mmesoma is found to have manipulated her result — “but if we observe she is innocent of the accusation, then the scholarship stands, whether she is the best or not”.