Insecurity: Buhari to address joint National Assembly sitting on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts being made by his regime to address the security challenges being witnessed across the country.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this in a message she posted on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Monday.

The message read, “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

Recall that the House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President to appear on the floor of the parliament and explain the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The decision was based on a motion of urgent national importance moved by the Borno State caucus on the last weekend’s killing of farmers in the state.

The Senate had also in a separate resolution asked the President to sack his service chiefs.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last Wednesday said the President agreed to address Nigerians, through the federal lawmakers, on the security challenges confronting the nation.