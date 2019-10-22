‘Instagram big boy’ in EFCC net with N20m wristwatches, to file charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has said that it has recovered wristwatches worth N20m from ‘Instagram big boy’, Mompha.

Mompha, whose real name is Ismaila Mustapha, was arrested by the EFCC on his way to Dubai last Friday.

The EFCC said in a statement by its Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that Mompha allegedly used his bureau de change to launder funds.

The statement read, “The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

“The suspect was arrested on Friday 18 October, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.

“Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime. However, the suspect has volunteered useful information while investigation continues.

“At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over N20m were recovered from him. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Mompha is known for his ostentatious lifestyle and showing off his array of exotic vehicles on social media.

He boasts of Bentleys, Ferraris, Mercedes Benz and other fancy cars. The internet celebrity is also known to give out money to his fans on social media.