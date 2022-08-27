IPC Demands Adequate Protection for Female Journalist

The International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos-Nigeria is demanding adequate protection for ABC’s journalist Nefasah Vandi who was recently brutalised by her estranged husband.

Report reaching IPC Safety Alert Desk reveals that, Vandi a mother of three was allegedly beaten to the point of stupor by her estranged husband, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu who inflicted various degree of injuries, including dislocation of one of her hands.

The Executive Director of IPC, Mr Lanre Arogundade, in a statement, condemned the attack on the female journalist. He added that the spikes in the case of domestic violence against women by their spouses is alarming.

He therefore charged security operatives to thoroughly carry out their investigations and prosecute the perpetrator as a step towards reducing attacks on female journalists in Nigeria.

“We condemn the attack and demand apprehension and trial of the alleged prosecutor so that justice can be served” Mr. Arogundade said.

IPC therefore calls for adequate protection for female journalists.