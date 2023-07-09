IPMAN raises alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

IPMAN Ejigbo Satellite Depot Chairman, Akin Akinrinade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that some vandals, who were found scooping petrol on System 2B pipeline in front of Good Luck Estate, Idimu, absconded while the security agents tried to apprehend them.

Akinrinade said, “IPMAN Satellite Depot are constrained with heavy heart to announce the vandalisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pipeline at Idimu in Alimosho LCDA, of Lagos State, in front of Good Luck Estate.

“This continuous vandalism is a setback to the effort of IPMAN and NNPCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol to Lagos and the entire Southwest region of Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that a 33,000 litre truck with registration number JND 162 XA belonging to one R. A. Oluwakemi, a marketer, loading at Ibadan depot was apprehended at the scene of petrol scooping in Idimu.

“The truck was painted in blue and white colour, with registration number JND 162 XA was apprehended at the scene of the vandalism,” he added.

According to Akinrinade, IPMAN appreciated the effort of the security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

“We underscore the immediate effort of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Area Commander, Area “M”, Idimu.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Navy are also appreciated for their efforts, he said.

He, however, urged the security agencies involved in investigating the unpatriotic act to take the investigation to a logical conclusion and justice is served appropriately.

He called on Lagos State Government, whose duty it is to protect lives and properties within its jurisdiction, to be proactive in protecting the NNPCL pipelines, within the state.

The marketer said the residents also have the duty to protect these critical government infrastructures and provide credible and timely intelligence to IPMAN and security agencies regarding the pipelines.