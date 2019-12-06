IPOB ‘attacks’ Amaechi in Spain

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, in Madrid, Spain.

The attack on the minister took place on Friday while he was on a national assignment.

In a message shared on his Twitter handle, Amaechi said the attackers were repelled by the Spanish police.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” he said.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

Emma Poweful, IPOB spokesman, could not immediately confirm the incident but promised to get back to TheCable on what happened.

”Let me talk to our people in Spain and get back to you,” he said, before adding that some politicians seem to be against the interest of the Igbo “must be brought down.”