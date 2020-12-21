IPOB security outfit will operate without your backing, Nnamdi Kanu tells south-east govs

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the group does not need the approval of the south-east governors for its security outfit to operate.

Kanu said this in a statement on Sunday while condemning the governors’ disapproval of the outfit.

IPOB — which had been proscribed by the south-east governors — launched the “Eastern Security Network (ESN)” to protect the south-east and south-south regions from “criminal activity”.

But David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor and chairman of the governors in the region, said the leaders have no hand in the move which he described as “very laughable and should be totally ignored”.

Reacting via the statement, Kanu accused the governors of being against the wish of the masses, describing their disapproval of the outfit as “very shameful” and “cowardly”.

“They only further exposed their emptiness and detachment from the people. At a time when well-meaning individuals and groups from the entire Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of ESN, the so-called Governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.”

He said the group’s message to the governors regarding the new outfit is that “the train has since left the station and can’t reverse its course”.

“It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired which the cowardly Governors failed to give them because of selfish political interest,” he added.