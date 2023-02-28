Iran investigates poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls with toxic gas

Since November, about 700 girls have died in Iran from poisonous gas poisoning, which many people believe was done on purpose to shut down their schools.

No girls have perished, but dozens have experienced exhaustion, nausea, dizziness, and respiratory issues.

The deputy health minister stated on Sunday that it was “clear that certain people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed down.”

Later on, he claimed that his comments had been misinterpreted.

The commencement of a criminal inquiry was announced last week by the attorney general. He claimed that the facts at hand only suggested “the probability of unlawful and deliberate activities,” nonetheless.

In the meantime, public annoyance keeps rising.

The first poisoning occurred on November 30 and resulted in the hospitalization of 18 students from the Nour Technical School in the spiritual city of Qom.

Since then, the neighboring province has targeted more than 10 females’ schools.

In the previous week, four schools in the city of Borujerd, in the western province of Lorestan, are said to have poisoned at least 194 girls.

At the Khayyam Girls’ School in Pardis, close to the Iranian capital of Tehran, another 37 girls were poisoned on Tuesday.

Before becoming unwell, the poisoned girls claimed to have smelled rotten fish or a tangerine.

At least 100 individuals participated in a demonstration outside the Qom governor’s office earlier this month.

“You have to make sure my kids are safe! Two of my daughters are “In a video that was extensively circulated on social media, a parent yelled. Two girls, and the only thing I can do is prevent them from attending school.

This is a battle, a woman exclaimed. “In order to make us stay at home, they are doing this at a girls’ high school in Qom. Girls are encouraged to remain at home.”

Some parents have reported that their kids remained sick for weeks following the poisoning.

In a another hospital video, a teenage girl is seen slumped down in bed next to her mother.

“Please, mothers, I am a mother. My child is in a hospital bed and has weakened limbs “explains the upset mother. “She doesn’t feel anything when I press against her. Don’t send your kids to school, please.”