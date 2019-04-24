ISIS releases picture of seven men ‘responsible for Sri Lanka bombings’

The Islamic State (ISIS) has released a picture of the “suicide bombers responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka”.

The image was released by Amaq news agency, the official mouthpiece for the group.

ISIS had earlier claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings which led to the deaths of over 300 persons, saying it targeted Christians and Sri Lanka citizens.

“Those, who carried out the attack that targeted the citizens of the coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were Islamic State fighters,” Amaq reported on Tuesday.

While all the suspected bombers covered their faces, Zahran Hashim, an extremist cleric, left his open.

The picture was taken in front of an ISIS flag. There are also reports identifying Hashim as the mastermind of the attacks.

The group had previously named the bombers alongside Hashim as Abu Ubayda, Abu al-Mukhtar, Abu Khalil, Abu al-Bara’a, Abu Muhammad and Abu Abdullah.

The death toll from the multiple suicide attacks at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka over the Easter weekend rose to 321 on Tuesday, the national day of mourning for the victims.

There are reports that the bombings were intended as retaliation for last month’s attack against Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.