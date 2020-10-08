It’s a blessing I caught COVID-19 – Trump

US President Donald Trump says it is a blessing in disguise that he caught COVID-19.

Last week, Trump and Melania, his wife, tested positive for the disease. Thereafter, the president was taken to a military hospital after showing symptoms.

However, less than a week after contracting the disease, White House officials said the president had returned to work — after spending only three days in hospital.

In a video message on Wednesday, Trump said an experimental antibody cocktail administered to him by his doctors cured him rather than a “therapeutic measure”.

Trump said hundreds of thousands of doses of the medicine — produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — will soon be ready and made available for free.

The president had touted hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19.

“This was a blessing in disguise – I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible,” BBC quoted him as saying

The president took a jab at China, saying the Asian country is going to pay for the spread of the disease.

“You’re not going to pay for it. It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault. And China is going to pay a big price – this was China’s fault,” he said.

Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said the president’s vital signs are stable and in normal range.

“His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” a report by Conley read.

“The president’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2-IgG antibodies on Monday October 5th.”