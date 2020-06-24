It’s clear path for Obaseki as PDP aspirant withdraws suit

Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, has withdrawn the suit seeking the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state.

Ogbeide-Ihama had filed a suit at a federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, asking that the governor be stopped from contesting in the primary election scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Another high court in Ekpoma, Edo state, restrained the PDP from excluding Obaseki from participating in the governorship primary election.

Earlier on Wednesday, Emmanuel Obile, a judge of the federal high court in Rivers, granted the request of the plaintiff to delay the hearing so as to give the party time to settle the matter out of court.

At the resumption of the case, Obile struck out the matter after the counsel to the PDP aspirant withdrew the case following an out-of-court settlement.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Emmanuel Enoidem, PDP national legal adviser, said the suit was withdrawn as a result of the resolution of what led to the legal action.

Enoidem said: “We came here to do a matter that started two days ago, precisely on June 22, from Edo State, which has to do with the governorship primaries of our great party, the PDP. One of the aspirants came here to get an order.

“But, because it is a family thing, the family sat down throughout last night and by early this morning, we came to an understanding that as a party, we must remain united.

“The plaintiff in the matter, in the interest of the party; as a faithful party man, has agreed to withdraw the case from Court. So, what that means is that Governor Obaseki, who joined our party last week, is going to be an aspirant in tomorrow’s party primaries.”

The coast is now clear for Obaseki to contest in the primary election which will take place in less than 24 hours.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

The PDP had given Obaseki and Philip Shuaibu, his deputy, waiver to run on its platform.