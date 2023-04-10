It’s Kogi West turn to produce Kogi Gov – James Faleke

Ahead of April 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi State, the Secretary of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council ( APC PCC), Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has thrown his weight behind Kogi West Senatorial District to produce the next Governor.

He argued in a statement in Abuja that “zoning the next governorship seat to Kogi West is the just and equitable thing to do in the forthcoming November 11 Kogi State governorship election.

Faleke, who was the APC running mate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2015 governorship election, dropped out of the 2023 race after a group of stakeholders across the three geopolitical zones of the state purchased his N50 million nomination and expression of interest forms.

His call also came barely 24 hours after a troubleshooting parley was held by Governor Yahaya Bello between all the 17 governorship ship aspirants in Abuja.

The House of Representatives Chairman Committee on Finance noted that his position was informed by the need to give all parts of the state a sense of belonging and to engender peaceful coexistence among the several ethnic groups in the state.