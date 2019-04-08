It’s ridiculous to say I’m not moved by Zamfara killings, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is “ridiculous” and “unfair” to suggest that he is not concerned about the killings in Zamfara state.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Sunday, the president said ensuring the protection of lives of Nigerians remains his primary responsibility.

Zamfara has been experiencing attacks by bandits which have caused many lives, including 50 killed on Tuesday.

The attacks have triggered protests and criticisms with many Nigerians accusing Buhari of not doing enough to address the situation.

But the president said he has been following developments in the state, promising that his administration is determined to tackle the menace.

“It is ridiculous and unfair to suggest that I am not concerned about the situation in Zamfara, or doing anything about it. Ensuring the protection of the people of Nigeria is one of my primary responsibilities and functions. No other issue dominates my attention as much,” he wrote.

“We are fully determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated. We have deployed security agents to all the areas currently under attack, and we are constantly fine-tuning and escalating our security strategy.

“I am constantly in touch with the security chiefs, and receive regular briefings on the situation in Zamfara and across the country. Let me assure that we will continue to do everything to motivate and equip them to respond effectively to all our security challenges.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians that we should not politicize this tragic situation in Zamfara. How can I be indifferent to the senseless killings and kidnapping of my fellow citizens by bandits, and the deep trauma and impoverishment that these attacks inflict on them?”