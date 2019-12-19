I’ve been asked to dethrone Sanusi, says Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, says he has received a letter asking him to dethrone Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.

In a statement on Thursday, Abba Anwar, spokesman of the governor, said 35 civil society organisations (CSOs) wrote to the governor over their concerns on the face-off between the government and the emir.

In May, Ganduje had launched move to remove the emir, who was reported to have opposed his reelection bid.

The governor broke the emirates into five shortly after the report, stripping Sanusi of the control of 34 local government areas of the state.

But in November, a high court in the state sacked four emirs installed by the governor, dismissing the law creating additional emirates.

However, the governor sent a fresh bill seeking the creation of four additional emirates to the state assembly and he signed the bill into law after it was passed by the lawmakers.

After which he appointed Sanusi as head of Kano chiefs, citing the new emirate council law.

But Anwar said the CSOs have asked the governor to initiate the removal of Sanusi if he refuses to comply with the law.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II,” the statement read.

“The letter titled ‘Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter’ states clearly that; ‘The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.’

“Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional 4 First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir, ‘…should be effected,’ according to the letter.

“The letter was signed by Comrade Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Coalition, which continues that, ‘Soon afterward, the same Law which repeals all the existing Emirate Councils Laws, and consolidates it in the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019, was again been challenged first by the purportedly 5 king makers from one of the 5 Emirates established by the said law.’

“The letter lamented that, even the ‘…second litigation was initiated by the so-called Kano State Elders who indulged their group in their understanding that, the Law was aimed at distorting 1000 years of heritage or thereafter of Kano.’

“After narrating all the disagreed areas in the letter, the group demands that; That the action of the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II of continued undermining the constituted authority of the government of Kano State and its organs, is not only unconstitutional, but is an effort to create a state within a state. Which no responsible leadership will tolerate and allow to remain unabated.’”

The CSOs, Anwar, said suggested that; “with the recent decision of Kano State High Court, His Excellency shall proceed and ensure the full take-off of the Council of Emirs in the State. So as to stop the current distraction and generation of controversy.”

He said the CSOs also added that “if the Emir of Kano fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the Governor of Kano State on a strongest term, to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 in order to heed the state forward.”

The names of the CSOs were not mentioned, and it is not clear if the governor will act on their recommendations.

Sanusi II is the grandson of Muhammadu Sanusi I, the 11th emir of Kano who was deposed in 1963 after a disagreement with Ahmadu Bello, the sardauna of Sokoto and premier of northern region at the time.